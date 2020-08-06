https://saraacarter.com/james-okeefe-sues-the-fbi-for-labeling-him-a-convicted-felon-barring-him-from-buying-firearms/

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe took to Twitter to explain a new lawsuit he is filing against the Federal Bureau of Investigation. For unknown reasons, O’Keefe is labeled as a convicted felon in the NCIS database, thus preventing him from purchasing firearms — he is not, however, a convicted felon.

BREAKING: I have been DENIED my Constitutional right to bear arms. The @FBI has erroneously put me on the NICS Background Check System as a convicted felon. “Are you James O’Keefe?” “The FBI has you on some list…”#WeHaveRights pic.twitter.com/DBYHO50tNm — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 6, 2020

O’Keefe shared a video montage of him going to various gun stores in New York to purchase a gun. Everything goes smoothly until the gun broker runs his information through the NCIS — he is immediately denied every single time.

One of the videos shows an owner saying the FBI check came back with no reason for the denial — the employee also told O’Keefe this is not common.

CLERK: “This is the federal background check…” JOK: “It’s not the state? It’s federal?” CLERK: “This is federal, this is the @FBI“

… CLERK: “They DENIED you…They don’t give you a reason…It came back like that…” JOK: “Is that typical?” CLERK: “No that’s not typical” pic.twitter.com/i2hdxqy7Mo — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 6, 2020

“You’re an American citizen. You haven’t done nothing wrong. And now all of a sudden they’re shoving a polo stick up your ass,” one person said of his situation in the video.

The Project Veritas founder is not a convicted felon and there is no explanation for his placement as a felon — or as one owner said “the FBI has you on some list.” O’Keefe has received a misdemeanor for one count of illegally entering government property under false pretenses, but never a felony.

A clear violation of his second amendment rights, O’Keefe has filed suit against the federal agency for the illegal classification.

BREAKING: I have just filed a lawsuit against the @FBI for infringing upon my 2nd Amendment Right to Bear Arms. They have erroneously put me on the Federal NICS Background Check System as a convicted felon. The problem? I am NOT a convicted felon.#WeHaveRights pic.twitter.com/MBHLhO333I — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 6, 2020

“I have been DENIED my Constitutional right to bear arms. The @FBI has erroneously put me on the NICS Background Check System as a convicted felon,” O’Keefe tweeted.

BOOM. Awesome reporting right here. Democrats have been asked to help change the errors in NICS and they’ve refused for years. (Remember, I once told you not even all convictions were reported.) https://t.co/M0qbiHKj1n — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

