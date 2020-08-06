https://www.theepochtimes.com/jkc-trucking-stops-deliveries-to-cities-pushing-to-defund-or-disband-police-departments_3452471.html

The co-owner of an Illinois trucking company said during an interview on Wednesday it is stopping all transportation to cities that are calling to defund or disband police departments.

Mike Kucharski, who co-owns the Chicago-based company JKC Trucking, said he wants to keep his drivers safe, even though it might impact the company’s revenue “tremendously.”

The number one priority “is to support our drivers and their safety when they are on the road,” Kucharski said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“Defunding the police is a bad idea because when you’re on the road for weeks or days at a time driving 11 hours with valuable cargo, everybody wants to steal this,” Kucharski continued. “When you’re a truck driver long enough on the road there’s no safe place, violence is everywhere.”

Truck driving has been ranked by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. In 2018, the department reported it as the most deadly job. Records show there were a total of 5,250 fatal work injuries nationwide in 2018, a 2 percent increase from 5,147 in 2017.

“If you’re gonna be having valuable cargo and there is going to be no police to rely on, who’s going to protect our drivers?” Kucharski explained.

In a survey conducted by CDLLife this year in mid-June, 79 percent of truckers said they will refuse to deliver to cities that had defunded their police departments. Many truck drivers expressed their concerns via messages to the poll, with one trucker writing “no cops, no trucks.”

“Why would I wanna risk my life even more than I already do… the cops are out to protect us and everyone else’s bad enough, drivers are already being shot at as it is,” the concerned truck driver wrote. “Take away the cops and I could die and if I have my kid or family member with me when I’m there they could die. Not risking my life for these [expletive], let the shelves go empty in these defunded areas.”

Trucking expert Dan Doran, who has been working in the transportation service for over 40 years and was the chairman of the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) in 2018 told Transportation Nation Network (TNN) in mid-June that companies in certain areas that want to receive their load safely will likely be forced to “beef up security.”

“A good customer may tell a good carrier that they’ll provide them some security to get them into the city limits… some kind of an escort,” Doran explained. “I think any reputable carrier is going to listen to that concern and take steps to help the driver become more comfortable going in there.”

“Truckers were already getting nervous about all these protests before they even started talking about defunding the police,” he continued.

Kucharski said on Fix that “another issue that I am seeing in the future is I have cargo insurance, liability insurance, fiscal damage insurance, and I am very curious how when I renew my contracts at the end of the year, if there is going to be language—if I am going to even have coverage going into these places.”

“Right now I have coverage going all over domestically,” he said. “You have to get special coverage for Canada or Mexico or you might have to buy special riders for this on top of everything.”

Darren Yancy, a commercial insurance consultant, told TNN in June the defunding of police could increase potential risks from crime, such as theft and fires, and transportation companies could consider increasing insurance costs.

Yancy added that the possible dangers to both the load and truckers, and the associated increase in costs, will force companies to choose whether or not to deliver to those areas.

A Fox host concluded the interview by asking Kucharski if he had a message for the trucking community during these trying times, which he replied that, “defunding the police is not the solution.”

“We all have to work together with critical thinking and find a solution. The problem, during this time of crisis, the government has been behind the steering wheel. It’s time for small businesses to take over the steering wheel, take back the steering wheel, and make the right decisions, to sit down with the politicians,” he explained. “I welcome the politicians to sit down with us so we can educate them [on] what is best for the economy and small businesses. Last time I checked small businesses were the backbone of America.”

Many truckers have been fearful of their safety and what might happen if there are no police departments in cities. Truckers have been on the front lines for the last few months, in both the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic and the protests over police brutality.

Trucking companies and experts have been expressing their concerns following the “defund the police” movement in the wake of the police custody death of George Floyd that has since sparked nationwide protests.

The latest move to defund the police was by the Seattle City Council, who approved on Wednesday to cut millions in funding to the Seattle Police Department but rejected a pair of proposals that would have slashed $75 million from the department’s budget.

Trucking industry stakeholders told TNN they will be following developments and see how far these policies will go.

