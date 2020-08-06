https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/joe-arpaio-neck-neck-old-chief-deputy/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Joe Arpaio is trailing his old No. 2 in his effort to be reinstated as Arizona’s Maricopa County sheriff for the seventh time.

With 387,000 ballots counted in the Republican primary, Arpaio, 88, is behind his former chief deputy, Jerry Sheridan, 37% to 36%, or a margin of 572 votes.

Arpaio, who earned a reputation for his harsh treatment of inmates and support of racial profiling when he last held the position between 1993 to 2017, outraised his two GOP rivals who are also seeking to become the top officer. They include Sheridan and Glendale police officer Mike Crawford.

Once self-described as “America’s Toughest Sheriff” and likened to ally President Trump, Arpaio was ousted from office by centrist Democrat Paul Penzone, a former Phoenix Police Department sergeant, by 13 percentage points the same year Trump won Arizona and the White House.

