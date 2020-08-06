https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-biden-just-stepped-in-it/
This is what Joe Biden thinks of black Americans.
“Most people don’t know, unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things” – Joe Biden says black Americans are a monolithic culture during an interview with black and Latino journalists.
This clip is trending today.
Reaction on twitter…
Joe Biden: “most people don’t know, unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things” https://t.co/eXnmSklE79 pic.twitter.com/CJf90kNShw
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2020