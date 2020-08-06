https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-biden-says-will-stop-building-border-wall-supports-health-care-illegal-aliens-video/

Joe Biden’s livestream event on Thursday morning was a complete disaster (as usual).

Biden disparaged the black community and said all blacks think alike just one day after he asked a black reporter if he was a junkie.

While Biden’s racism and cognitive decline are huge problems, his Marxist ideas are far more dangerous.

Biden has adopted Marxist ideas such as open borders, defunding the police and healthcare for illegal aliens from radicals who control the Democrat party such as AOC and Ilhan Omar.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Says That Black People All Think the Same ‘With Some Notable Exceptions’ (VIDEO)

Biden said, “There will not be another foot of wall in my administration.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden supports open borders. He says he will STOP building the border wall, which will allow MORE drugs, MORE human trafficking, and MORE illegal immigration. You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/t71iCShPu1 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 6, 2020

Biden also said he supports health care for illegal aliens.

“Should undocumented immigrants also be able to get subsidized healthcare?” NPR reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked Biden.

Biden replied, “If they are working in the United States of America and they are paying taxes, they should have access to healthcare — they should have access to what everybody else has access to.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden supports heath care for illegal aliens! pic.twitter.com/2vVS8aF2hW — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

