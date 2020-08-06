https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-biden-says-black-people-think-notable-exceptions/

Former Vice President Joe Biden has asserted that “unlike Latinos” the black community is basically a monolith who all thinks the same.

His comment is perfectly in line with his claim that black people who don’t vote for him “aren’t really black.”

In a snippet of one of his campaign streams shared by the Trump campaign, Biden asserted that “what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the black community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community — with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Joe Biden just said that Latinos have diversity of thought, unlike Black Americans… This is disgusting!pic.twitter.com/CxzJKkabwY — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2020

TRENDING: “Why the Hell Would I Take a Test?… Are You a Junkie?” – Joe Biden Lashes Out Black Reporter, Asks if He’s a Junkie After He Is Asked if He’ll Take Cognitive Test (VIDEO)

On Thursday morning, the Trump campaign tweeted that “Joe Biden just said that Latinos have diversity of thought, unlike Black Americans… This is disgusting!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

