Popular podcaster Joe Rogan says there is a large contingent of Americans who fear a potential Joe Biden presidency.

Rogan also adds that whoever ends up being Biden’s vice president should prepare to be de facto commander in chief.

What are the details?

Rogan, host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” insisted that Biden, the 77-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee, is “mentally compromised.”

Rogan pointed to Biden’s recent interview with CBS News’ Errol Barnett, when the former vice president made a bizarre cocaine comparison after Barnett asked if he should take a cognitive test to become president.

“Come on, man,” Biden snapped. “That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

Biden scoffs when asked if he’s taken a cognitive test



Puzzled over the longtime lawmaker’s remarks, Rogan quipped, “I believe there is … a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election, and doing so by hiding.”

Rogan’s remarks about “hiding” seem to echo those of President Donald Trump, who swiped at Biden for refusing to “come out of his basement” during his presidential campaign.

“To be president, you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things,” Trump said in recent remarks. “[Biden] doesn’t even come out of his basement.”

‘VP is gonna have a bucket of lube’ and use him like a puppet

Rogan also added that Biden voters should fully prepare for his choice as vice president to be a de facto president.

“I believe there’s a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with Donald Trump being the president. I absolutely believe that,” Rogan explained. “I believe that there’s also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised, winning the election, and doing so hiding. I mean, the guy’s never — he was just at a thing the other day and he forgot where he was.”

He added, “[Biden’s] VP is gonna have a bucket of lube and she’s gonna dunk it in there and stuff her hand up his a**. She’s gonna be working him like ‘Weekend at Bernie’s,'” Rogan added.

