https://100percentfedup.com/biden-unlike-the-african-american-community-with-notable-exceptions-the-latino-community-is-an-incredibly-diverse-community/

Joe Biden delivered yet another gaffe during his already gaffe-filled interview with Yahoo News where he compared the African American community to the Latino community claiming the Latino community is more diverse:

“What you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community.”

Someone should ask Biden what the “notable exceptions” are in the African American community.

Does Joe Biden know what he’s talking about? Is this just more pandering to the Latino community?

In the same interview, Biden spoke about how he believes “undocumented immigrants” should receive access to all benefits everyone else does:

Joe Biden panders to the millions of “undocumented immigrants” living illegally in America.

During an interview with Yahoo News, Biden confirmed that he believes “undocumented immigrants” should have access to what everybody else has access to.

Biden had previously said we are “obligated” to give healthcare to people who are illegally in America (see video below). There are numerous interviews below where Biden does not include that the illegals must be paying taxes. Does anyone believe that Joe Biden would ONLY give healthcare to those who pay taxes?

Biden: Illegal immigrants should have access to the same benefits “everyone else has access to.” pic.twitter.com/yAvGM7Nyun — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 6, 2020

Biden has spoken about this previously:

A reminder to anyone evenly remotely considering voting for Joe Biden that he feels America is “obligated” to give health care to illegals. In May of last year, during a campaign event, he claimed that we need more “clinics around the country” to handle all of the illegals who need health care. There is certainly no “America First” policy with this Democrat.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said the United States is “obligated” to give health care to illegal aliens…

This comment was made during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California.

Biden told reporters that the U.S. should provide healthcare to people “regardless of whether they are documented or undocumented.”

“That’s why we need more clinics around the country” – Joe Biden

[embedded content]

Joe Biden just proved he has no clue about immigration and what’s really happening at our southern border. In fact, Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo just reported on the cost of medical care for illegals last year in Texas. The cost eventually gets passed on to you. Last year, the cost was $500K in Texas alone.

[embedded content]

Finally, someone produced a mainstream media report on the reality of the border and just how American taxpayers are being scr*wed because of inactivity from our politicians in D.C. This is a “complete and total travesty,” according to Laura Ingraham, and she is right! She says that any politician who doesn’t think there is an emergency at our border needs to retire or be retired from office.

Joe Biden is like all the other politicians…he’s a flip-flopper. He raised his hand at the Democratic debates to say he’d give healthcare to illegals, but now he’s trying to backpedal and rephrase what he said. In true Biden style, he dug a deeper hole for himself!

In an interview that aired today with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Biden backpedaled, but if you read between the lines, he hasn’t changed his position at all.

Biden said that illegals “need to have a means by which they can be covered when they’re sick,” but he doesn’t want to call it what it is…free healthcare for illegals! Then he said something unbelievable! He wants to start “building more clinics around the country” so that illegals can have healthcare “when they’re sick when they’re ill.”

Transcript from the exchange:

CUOMO: “On health care, do you believe that undocumented people should have health care in this country?”

Instead of a yes or no answer, you get this:

BIDEN: “I think undocumented people need to have a means by which they can be covered when they’re sick. And so the idea that’s what I think you should be doing by building more clinics around the country, not just for undocumented but for other people when they’re ill when they’re sick. People need — that’s just common decency.

We’re pretty sure that’s a strong yes answer but Biden wants to use political jargon and shaming to get voters to agree with him. Why should legal American taxpayers pay for illegal alien healthcare?

Question: “Do you believe that undocumented people should have health care in this country. Joe Biden: “I think undocumented people need to have a means by which they can be covered when they’re sick.” pic.twitter.com/pWlaeb8EBi — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2019

