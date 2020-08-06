https://hannity.com/media-room/joes-very-bad-day-i-joke-i-shouldnt-say-it-im-going-to-say-something-i-probably-shouldnt-anyway/

Joe Biden continued his gaffe-ridden campaign Thursday during an online video chat; struggling to complete his sentences while claiming he has the “physical and mental fitness” to become Commander-in-Chief.

“I’m so forward looking to have an opportunity to sit with the President or stand with the President at the debates… There’s gonna be plenty of time. By the way… as I joke… I shouldn’t say it, I’m going to say something I probably shouldn’t say,” said Biden.

Joe Biden, at the National Association of Black Journalists today, attempting to show off his cognitive skills, comes across almost totally incoherent. This is hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/0MuQnY2I2U — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 5, 2020

“Anyway, I’m very willing to let the American public judge my physical mental fill… My physical as well as my mental fill, fitness,” he added.

Watch Biden’s comments above.

