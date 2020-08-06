https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-jordan-peterson-has-coronavirus

Speaking to The Sun, Mikhaila Peterson revealed that her father Jordan Peterson, famed Canadian intellectual and psychologist, has been suffering from coronavirus. He is currently recovering, and Mikhaila says he is at the “tail end” of the illness.

Mikhaila Peterson confirmed on a podcast today that Jordan Peterson has tested positive for the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/RfxEhQ7kK6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 6, 2020

The infection happened in Serbia, where the family was staying while Peterson was recovering from a physical dependency on benzodiazepine. Mikhaila said that the Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic, had announced that the nation was coronavirus free. However, that was not the case, and after a few weeks of reopening in the lead-up to national elections, which were held June 21, the nation went back into lockdown mode.

It was at this time that the Peterson family went into quarantine at the clinic where Dr. Peterson was being treated. Mikhaila said that it wasn’t until 10 days into quarantine that she, her husband, baby, and father all came down with symptoms of the illness.

[embedded content]

The virus posed little problem for Mikhaila, her child, or her husband, but it had a poor affect for Dr. Peterson, who ended up with pneumonia—for the second time this year. Compounding the problem was that his doctors were treating the virus with am antibiotic called fluoroquinolones.

This drug, said Mikhalia, is toxic for people suffering benzodiazepine withdrawal.