Kanye West might have missed a chance to get his name on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot, filling out his application just minutes after the deadline, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

A video shows Lane Ruhland, an attorney for President Donald Trump, walking into the Wisconsin elections commission’s office in Madison on Tuesday evening seconds after the 5 p.m. cutoff time. A news reporter tweeted Ruhland walked into the building “just after 5.”

Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney told the Journal-Sentinel he was not sure of the exact time of the filing.

“That’s a question the commissioners are going to have to answer,” he told the newspaper.

“WEC staff will provide the Commission members with a detailed timeline surrounding the filing of the nomination papers as part of its report on ballot access for a future meeting,” Magney added. “It will be up to the Commission to decide whether the deadline was met.”

The commission is made up of three Democrats and three Republicans. Several GOP operatives have attempted to help West to get his name on ballots in numerous states.

“We are here to basically say that you cannot fool us,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. “We see what is happening.”

“Kanye West is supporting Trump,” Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson said. “Do not be mistaken.”

