As the pandemic drags on in our nation, proponents and opponents of the mask alike have become increasingly uncivil if not altogether unhinged. Viral videos document all sorts of lunacy surrounding this seemingly innocuous piece of cloth.

Social media brims with exhausting memes and diatribes insisting that either wearing a mask entails a virtuous sacrifice of the highest order or that refusing to wear one is some grand act of defiance reminiscent of Rosa Parks or the Boston Tea Party.