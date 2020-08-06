https://redstate.com/kiradavis/2020/08/06/maybe-time-admit-biden-doesnt-think-highly-black-people/
About The Author
Related Posts
Marco Rubio Says National Security Briefing Was ‘Compelling,’ Marking Apparent Divide With Fellow Sen. Mike Lee
January 9, 2020
When Law Enforcement & the Media Dropped the Ball
April 11, 2019
Absurd Fight Goes Viral On Twitter. The Video Is Out Of Control
January 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy