On Friday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said that the White House is taking a look at issuing executive orders on evictions, a payroll tax cut student loans, extending unemployment benefits, “and possibly added benefits for reemployment.” Kudlow also said that he has “been engaged in a lot of the drafting of these orders, and particularly the payroll tax cut.” And “the lawyers up in the White House Counsel’s office are poring over a payroll tax cut draft.”

Kudlow said, “Chief Meadows has said, if nothing is achieved by Friday, we might conceivably walk away from it. That is, the Trump people might walk away from it. And the president has said, repeatedly — and he said it again today — that he can do a lot of important things on unemployment extensions, on preventing evictions, on a payroll tax cut, he can do many things by executive order or presidential fiat. And he doesn’t necessarily need these negotiations.”

He added, “I think he’s quite serious. And I myself have been engaged in a lot of the drafting of these orders, and particularly the payroll tax cut. But we are, again, looking at the eviction stuff, student loans, and various unemployment, employment reforms, and possibly added benefits for reemployment.”

Kudlow further stated, “Right now, the lawyers up in the White House Counsel’s office are poring over a payroll tax cut draft.”

