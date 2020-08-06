https://hannity.com/media-room/last-resort-evangelicals-hold-pro-trump-event-in-las-vegas-casino-to-avoid-nevada-church-restrictions/

The Trump campaign will host an “Evangelicals for Trump” event in the coming days; using a Las Vegas loophole to hold their rally inside a casino while effectively bypassing Nevada’s restrictions on Houses of Worship during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“President Trump‘s campaign is holding an ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ event on Thursday at a Las Vegas hotel and casino, amid a controversial ban in the state on gatherings of more than 50 people in houses of worship while places like casinos are subject to a less stringent 50 percent capacity limit,” reports Fox News.

“In a time when many Nevadans can’t go to church because of overreaching restrictions, President Trump’s campaign is bringing together evangelicals from across the community to pray, worship and discuss key issues facing Americans in the November election,” Trump 2020 deputy national press secretary Ken Farnaso said in a statement.

Calling All Pastors and Ministry Leaders: Join Evangelicals For Trump & Rally Host Pastor Todd Lamphere for INTERCESSION and INFORMATION! Praying for our country and all of Nevada. This is a meeting of purpose and great significance at: https://t.co/ACIdQ8cGFS — Jack Hibbs (@RealJackHibbs) August 4, 2020

“In Nevada, it seems, it is better to be in entertainment than religion,” write Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote. “Maybe that is nothing new. But the First Amendment prohibits such obvious discrimination against the exercise of religion. The world we inhabit today, with a pandemic upon us, poses unusual challenges. But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.”

Read the full report here.

