https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lebron-james-nba-kneeling-national-anthem/2020/08/06/id/980805

NBA star LeBron James said the sport of basketball is not “sad about losing” President Donald Trump as a viewer because of the latter’s position on kneeling during the national anthem.

After Trump indicated he will no longer watch NBA games because of the social justice protests that take place before games, James was asked about it Wednesday night after his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Orlando, where the NBA is holding all of its games in a bubble.

“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership. That’s all I got to say. I’m not gonna get into … I already know where this could go, where it could lead to for tomorrow for me,” James said.

USA Today NBA writer Mark Medina posted a clip of James’ remarks on Twitter.

“I’m not gonna get into it, but I think our game is in a beautiful position, and we have fans all over the world and our fans not only love the way we play the game, we try to give it back to them with our commitment to the game,” James said. “But also respect, what else we try to bring to the game and acknowledge what’s right and what’s wrong. And I hope everyone — no matter the race, no matter the color, no matter the size — sees what leadership we have at the top in our country. November is right around the corner, and it’s a big moment for us as Americans.

“If we continue to talk about what we want better, want change, we have an opportunity to do that. But the game will go on without his eyes on it. I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball, we could care less.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

