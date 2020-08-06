https://www.dailywire.com/news/lindsey-graham-people-running-away-from-radioactive-jim-comey-like-hes-got-the-plague

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Wednesday that people were abandoning former FBI Director James Comey as the walls close in on the origins of the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

The segment came former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified earlier in the day that former FBI Director James Comey went rogue during the investigation and that she was upset by his actions.

“Here’s what I can prove, that Jim Comey has become radioactive,” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “People are running away from him like he’s got the plague.”

“Rosenstein said, ‘No, I wouldn’t sign the warrant if I knew then what I knew now,’” Graham continued. “Sally Yates threw him under the bus, that he went rogue, that he set up General Flynn for, as you say, to manufacture a crime. So, what’s the takeaway here? That Comey set on top of one of the most corrupt investigations, Crossfire Hurricane, in the history of the FBI, and the rats are jumping ship. Bad day for Jim Comey.”

Graham later said that he plans to call Comey to testify in front of his committee in September.

TRANSCRIPT:

FOX NEWS HOST SEAN HANNITY: Earlier today, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified in front of Lindsey Graham’s Senate Judiciary Committee just like Rod Rosenstein. Took a while but then she finally had to admit, knowing what she knows now, she never would’ve signed the phony, fraudulent, Carter Page FISA application based on Russian disinformation that was really used it to spy on candidate Trump and deep into the presidency of Donald Trump. Take how long it took to actually took her to tell the simple truth.

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN LINDSEY GRAHAM: Knowing then what you know now would you sign that application?

FORMER ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL SALLY YATES: Senator, I would never sign any document —

GRAHAM: So I take that to be a ‘no,’ because that document was a fraud. Is that a fair statement? If you knew then what you know now, would you sign it?

YATES: I wouldn’t sign anything if I knew it would contain errors or omissions.

GRAHAM: Did that contain errors and omissions?

YATES: Yeah and I would never knowingly sign a document, I didn’t do that in the 27 years —

GRAHAM: I believe you didn’t know, I believe you didn’t what you signed was wrong. The question is, if you had known, he wouldn’t have signed it, is that correct?

YATES: No, if I had known it would contain incorrect information I certainly wouldn’t sign.

HANNITY: We also learned more today about just how there was a big breakdown in terms of the Carter Page FISA process. How bad it was. It was unverified, uncorroborated and untrue and by the way everyone was warned as early as August 2016. Sally Yates admitting that the Steele dossier that Clinton paid for with Russian disinformation was, in fact, critically important to the Carter Page FISA application as Andrew McCabe has said himself, and Yates revealed even more of Comey’s bad behavior about his efforts going rogue to set up a perjury trap for Michael Flynn. Take a look, that was the ambush.

GRAHAM: When you learned about the interview, you got upset, didn’t you?

YATES: I was upset that Director Comey didn’t coordinate that with us and acted unilaterally. Yes, I was.

GRAHAM: Okay. Did Comey go rogue?

YATES: You could use that term, yes.

HANNITY: Here with reaction, Lindsey Graham. Great questioning there, the difference between you and me, you said I believe he didn’t know. I’m not so sure I believe that, Senator.

GRAHAM: Well I can’t prove that she knew, so, I’m just going to [go on] based on what I can prove. Here’s what I can prove, that Jim Comey has become radioactive. People are running away from him like he’s got the plague. Rosenstein said, ‘no, I wouldn’t sign the warrant if I knew then what I knew now.’ Sally Yates threw him under the bus, that he went rogue, that he set up General Flynn for, as you say, to manufacture a crime. So, what’s the take away here? That Comey set on top of one of the most corrupt investigations, Crossfire Hurricane, in the history of the FBI, and the rats are jumping ship. Bad day for Jim Comey.

HANNITY: That I agree. And also, she puts in that January 5th Oval Office meeting, she puts the Logan Act, which nobody’s ever been prosecuted for, been in existence since 1799, she puts those words in the mouth of Jim Comey.

GRAHAM: So, here’s what I can tell you, that if Comey is writing a book it should be called “Rogue.” The best way to describe his tenure as FBI director is he was rogue. That he ran every stop sign. There is no way in hell that he didn’t know the dossier had been basically proved to be unsound by the Russian subsource interview in January. My goal was to prove that he did know and he got warrants against Carter Page anyway. Here’s the point, that Rosenstein and Yaters are running away from Crossfire Hurricane, she threw Comey under the bus. So there will become a time to sell your book, Jim Comey. You can come to the Judiciary Committee and sell your next book, because you’ve got a date with the truth, my friend.

Well, I don’t know what Durham is going to do but I know what the hell I’m going to do. I’m going to call the intel analyst and the case agent who interviewed the Russian subsource in January, March, and April and ask them: “Once you found out the dossier was a bunch of garbage, did you tell anybody about it?” And I’ll be shocked if they didn’t tell McCabe and Comey, so we’ll get to the bottom of it. Stay tuned. I’ll I can tell you is that Jim Comey is about as radioactive as you can get. If you don’t believe me, ask Sally Yates.

HANNITY: When are you calling Comey?

GRAHAM: In September.