(CHRISTIAN NEWS) – Renowned pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church in California has reportedly received a letter from the City of Los Angeles threatening him with fines or arrest if he does not comply with a state order to stop holding indoor church services due to the COVID outbreak.

“He (Jesus) is the head of our Church,” MacArthur told Shannon Bream of “Fox News @ Night” during an interview on Monday. “Governor (Gavin) Newsom is not the head of the Church. Mayor (Eric) Garcetti is not the head of the Church.”

“We respect them for their temporal leadership in government, but when they move into the life of the Church and tell the Church what it can do, they are usurping a role they don’t have,” he stated. “The Constitution doesn’t give them the power to do that and they certainly do not have the spiritual power to do that.”

On July 13, Gov. Gavin Newsom decided to again close indoor dining, movie theaters, bars, and similar venues due to concerns over the continued spread of the novel coronavirus. 31 counties that were of particular concern were also ordered to close barbershops, salons, malls, gyms, and to cease holding indoor church services.

