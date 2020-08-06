https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mcconnell-masks-coronavirus-spread/2020/08/06/id/980885

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said wearing a mask is the “single most significant” way a person can help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He made his comments during a Thursday interview on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”

“I’ve been promoting mask-wearing,” he said. “We’ve been doing it in the Senate since the first of May when we resumed in-person sessions. It’s the single most significant thing everybody in the country can do to help prevent the spread.”

“Wear a mask, practice social distancing.”

And The Hill noted that McConnell had told supporters last month that “until we find a vaccine, (masks) are really important.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump rarely has been seen in public wearing a face covering. However, Trump posted a photo of himself on Twitter late last month wearing a mask and suggested it was “patriotic” to don one “when you can’t socially distance.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

