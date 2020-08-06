https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mclaughlin-polls-trump/2020/08/06/id/980963

President Donald Trump is in the same position with voters today as he was in 2016, running like an “underdog” in a race that’ll jettison him to a second term, his pollster John McLaughlin predicted Thursday.

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports” show, McLaughlin pointed to a national poll released Wednesday by The Hill, showing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sinking from a 7 point lead over Trump to a 3-point advantage, “which is what 2016 was.”

“For weeks I’ve been going on shows talking about the fake media polls — the polls that would [survey] adults or registered voters but not likely voters,” he said. “And what’s going on right now is we know we’re winning, we know that we’re doing better because in the last day there’s been six likely voter polls” that show Trump closing in.

“We always run like underdogs. … [among] likely voters with enthusiasm,” he added.

McLaughlin also lamented there won’t be a a fourth debate to accommodate early voters.

“Biden can’t come out of the basement,” McLaughlin chided. “He won’t accept the challenge.”

The pollster said a fourth debate should be held earlier “because 16 states are going to vote before September 29, when they have the first debate.”

“The whole purpose of having debates was so that people can make an educated choice,” he said.

