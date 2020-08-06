https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-mccain-wont-commit-to-voting-for-joe-biden

Though “The View” co-host Meghan McCain has often been critical of President Trump, she will not commit to voting for former Vice President Joe Biden come November.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, McCain was pressed about her future on “The View” after her baby is born, and her plans for the 2020 election.

“Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds? No other host has to deal with this B.S. Yes, I’m coming back, it’s an election cycle!” said McCain, as reported by The Daily Beast.

“You are voting for Joe Biden, I’m assuming?” host Andy Cohen asked.

“I’m not saying who I’m voting for … but I’m not voting for Trump” she responded.

McCain added that she wants to see who Joe Biden picks as a running mate.

“I want to see how this plays out, and I want to see the debates,” she said. “I’m like such a last-minute – I mean, I’m so spoiled because I’ve loved so many elections, and this one’s not my favorite for a lot of different reasons.”

During the online after-show, McCain said that Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) would be a good choice for Joe Biden.

“I think if he’s smart he’ll choose someone like Tammy Duckworth because she’s very hard to attack because she’s a veteran and she has such a long history,” McCain said. “But I know there’s a huge debate that people want a Black woman to be chosen.”

“I know, one hundred percent who he shouldn’t pick,” she continued. “I don’t think Susan Rice is a good choice at all because she’s never been elected to anything.”

While Duckworth may be gaining some traction in Biden circles due to her past service in America’s armed forces, her extremism may be a liability to winning over moderates and independents. Recently, in the wake of mobs targetting statues and historic monuments, and tearing them down without due process, Duckworth signaled that she is in favor of having a dialogue about removing the statues of America’s founding fathers.

People on social media were displeased with Meghan McCain’s trepidation about voting for Joe Biden, citing President Trump’s repeated criticisms of her father.

“So, Meghan McCain says she’s not committing to voting for Joe Biden, the man who eulogized her father, instead she’d rather see the moronic orange criminal who keeps insulting her father’s service in the WH. She’s married to the scumbag who owns The Federalist propaganda outlet,” tweeted singer Ricky Davila.

“Meghan McCain can’t decide who she’s voting for. Biden eulogized your father after he passed. Trump said he prefers war heroes who weren’t caught and routinely made fun of your father after he’d died. Wake the F up!!” tweeted author Brian O’Sullivan.

“John McCain was friends with Joe Biden for 40 years. They worked together even when they disagreed. Biden eulogized McCain. Trump repeated insulted him. But Meghan McCain can’t decide who to vote for,” tweeted Voters Tomorrow founder Santiago Mayer.

