Former first lady Michelle Obama announced that she is suffering from depression, adding that President Donald Trump is one of the contributing factors.

Obama started her own podcast in late July, and the first episode featured her husband, Barack Obama. In the second episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” the former first lady admitted that she is currently dealing with “low-grade depression” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, racial injustice, and the “hypocrisy” of the Trump administration.

“I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness,” Obama said Wednesday. “These are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually. I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression.

“Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting,” Obama said during her interview with former Washington Post opinion columnist and NPR host Michele Norris.

“‘I’d be remiss to say that part of this depression is also a result of what we’re seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest, that has plagued this country since its birth,” she said.

“I have to say that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a black man or a black person somehow being dehumanized or hurt or killed or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting,” Obama said on her eponymous podcast. “And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life in a while.

“I’ve gone through those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels, where you just don’t feel yourself,” she said.

Obama, 56, added that there have been “periods throughout this quarantine, where I just have felt too low” to work out.

People magazine reported, “Obama said she has ‘had to give myself … those days, those moments’ where she accepts that she’s not feeling normal and takes a break from what she’s doing — whether that means shutting off her phone and taking a moment to sit in silence by herself, or spending time with her husband, former President Barack Obama, and their two college-age daughters, Malia and Sasha.”

In April, the former first lady urged Washington, D.C., residents to stay home, “except for essential trips for food, medicine or exercise.” Two days before the message was posted on social media, her husband was seen golfing at a Virginia golf course 40 miles from his home.

Also during this week’s podcast, Obama attempted to understand why anyone would oppose Black Lives Matter.

“I mean, it’s easy for us, as people of color, to demonize folks who are out there protesting against Black Lives Matter. They’re not right in their positions, but their fears are coming from somewhere,” she said. “Because folks aren’t just crazy. You know, folks are out there trying to work and trying to keep it together, and when you can’t do it, and when things feel stacked against you, as many of the people who are afraid are, then you lash out.”

A Black Lives Matter founder previously admitted that the organization’s creators are “trained Marxists.” The Black Lives Matter organization revealed that one of its goals is to “get Trump out.” BLM openly calls for a restructuring of the family, declaring that the nuclear family is a “capitalist invention.”

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that he would select Michelle Obama as his vice president “in a heartbeat.”

However, Obama has been consistent in saying that she does not want to run for political office.

At the South by Southwest festival in March 2016, she stated, “I will not run for president. No, nope, not going to do it.”

She added that her children have “handled it (the presidency) with grace and with poise, but enough is enough.”

Obama appeared on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show in February 2018, where she was asked if she was ever asked to run for political office.

“All the time. But I’ve never had any serious conversations with anyone about it because it’s not something I’m interested in or would ever do,” she replied. “Ever.”

Despite saying that she doesn’t want to be a political leader, supporters of the Committee to Draft Michelle Obama for VP wrote an open letter to Biden on Tuesday, urging him to pick her as his running mate.

“As a candidate, she has the power not only to assure victory over Donald Trump but to unite a bitterly divided nation and continue her life’s tireless work for the American people. As a leader, her stature and preexisting rapport with heads of state are unparalleled,” the letter said.

