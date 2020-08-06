https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/06/michelle-obama-claims-to-have-depression-due-to-racism-and-president-trump/

Former First Lady Michelle Obama claimed, without evidence, in a recent interview that she is suffering from “low-grade depression” because of “racial strife” and the existence of the Trump administration, according to USA Today.

The interview was held on the second episode of her new podcast, where she was joined by journalist Michele Norris, where she claimed that she currently has “some form of low-grade depression.”

She described the current year as “not fulfilling times, spiritually,” and then said her supposed depression is “not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.” Obama then went on to make an unsubstantiated claim that “White women clutch their purses at the sight of” black people, before rhetorically asking “do you know how afraid we are?”

Obama, who is currently serving on the board of the streaming service Netflix along with her husband after signing a multiyear deal, has taken several shots at the Trump Administration since President Trump took office. In addition to her history of anti-American statements clashing directly with President Trump’s patriotic rhetoric, the current administration also rolled back her signature policy achievement, which involved a revamping of food health standards in the cafeterias of public schools across the country; although ostensibly aimed at making public school food healthier, the program was widely criticized for its uniformity and was widely unpopular with students.

