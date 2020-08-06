https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michelle-obama-depression-race/2020/08/06/id/980824

Former first lady Michelle Obama has a case of “low-grade depression” because of the current state of affairs in the country.

Speaking on “The Michelle Obama Podcast” that was published Wednesday, she said the racial protests and how the Trump administration reacts to and deals with issues is having an effect on her.

“I’m dealing with some form of low-grade depression. Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife and just seeing this administration,” she said. “Watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.

“I don’t think I’m unusual, in that.

“But I’d be remiss to say that part of this depression is also a result of what we’re seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest that has plagued this country since its birth. I have to say that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting. And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life in a while.”

Obama added that some nights she can’t sleep because “I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness.

“I try to make sure I get a workout in, although there have been periods throughout this quarantine, where I just have felt too low. You know, I’ve gone through those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels, where you just don’t feel like yourself, and sometimes there’s been a week or so where I had to surrender to that and not be so hard on myself and say, ‘You know what? You’re just not feeling that treadmill right now.'”

