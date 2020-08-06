https://www.dailywire.com/news/michigan-nevada-declare-racism-a-public-health-crisis-another-state-expected-to-do-so-soon

Michigan and Nevada both declared that “racism” was a “public health crisis” on Wednesday, joining Wisconsin, with Colorado set to soon become the fourth state to do so.

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer created a Black Leadership Advisory Council to “elevate Black voices” and reportedly push state employees to undergo implicit bias training.

“Today, I also signed an executive directive declaring racism as a public health crisis in Michigan,” Whitmer said on Wednesday. “We have a lot of work to do to eradicate the systemic racism that black Americans have faced for generations, and it’s going to take time. But the most important thing we can do during this time is work closely with leaders across the state, in every community, to find the root cause of problems and work to eradicate them.”

In Nevada, Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak signed a proclamation on Wednesday that also declared that racism was a public health crisis.

“Institutional and systemic racism has gone on far too long in this country and in this State. Based on research, we are taking a proactive approach in joining fellow leaders around the country to declare racism as a public health crisis,” Sisolak announced. “I am grateful to be joined by the Nevada Legislature in recognizing that racism manifests in measurable ways, including in public health. I look forward to working with Nevada leaders and the Office of Minority Health and Equity on this critical issue.”

Today, I issued a proclamation to name racism as a public health crisis. Given our diverse population as a minority, majority state, this call to action raises awareness so Nevada does not perpetuate poor health outcomes due to systemic racism during & after the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/vKSoU2knqR — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 6, 2020

The Denver Post reported last week that employees inside Colorado’s state health department had forced the issue and thus Democrats there are set to declare racism a public health crisis in response “to ongoing social-justice protests and the inequities highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic.” Colorado has a far-left governor, Democrat Jared Polis.

“Since June, employees at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have pressed Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan to make such a public declaration and became increasingly frustrated when she didn’t move faster to do so,” The Post added. “When asked this week about those internal conversations, Hunsaker Ryan told The Denver Post the state will join the American Public Health Association in declaring racism a public health crisis, and that will become formal policy within the health department.”

In June, Wisconsin Democrat Governor Tony Evers declared that racism was a public health crisis during a press briefing with the Department of Health Services Secretary.

“We must fix what we know is broken in our society.” Evers said. “We cannot look away from the reality that inaction, indifference and institutional racism has harmed generations of black and brown Wisconsinites.”

Pew claims that the state of Ohio declared that racism was a public health crisis, yet there are no readily available records to substantiate the claim. The Ohio House and Senate last month were “considering non-binding resolutions to declare racism a public health crisis,” according to Dayton Daily News.

