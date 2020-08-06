https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/missouri-republican-congressional-candidate-anthony-rogers-wins-primary-spending-total-28-bucks/

The Missouri primary elections were held this week.

Commie Cori Bush, a Justice Democrat and Black Lives Matter organizer, defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in Missouri District 1 representing St. Louis City.

In the Republican primary in District 1 Anthony Rogers was the winner.

Rogers defeated Winnie Heartstrong in the primary.

Looking good for your boy. pic.twitter.com/CGxC4oh3lG — Anthony Rogers (@MrAnthonyRogers) August 5, 2020

Rogers later tweeted that he spent $28 on his campaign.

That’s some good results!

About to win that primary only spending $28 on my campaign like… pic.twitter.com/K4yiitt6AG — Anthony Rogers (@MrAnthonyRogers) August 4, 2020

