https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/06/more-racist-than-anything-trump-has-ever-said-joe-biden-says-all-black-people-think-alike-in-newest-interview-watch/

No wonder they want to keep Joe Biden in the basement.

Yikes.

Watch:

Can’t. Make. This. Crap. Up.

Apparently, the African American community isn’t very diverse.

At least according to Joe who spent a large portion of his life celebrating Robert Byrd who just so happens to have been an Exalted Cyclops in the Klan. Can you imagine if any Republican said something this stupid?!

Jesse Kelly can:

Oh yeah, they’d have already resigned, begged for forgiveness, blamed Trump for making them racist, and actively be working on removing their family from the country.

But since it’s Joe …

Wow.

If the whole, ‘If you don’t vote for me then you ain’t black’ debacle didn’t do it, this won’t either. One of his advisors will show up here on Twitter soon explaining it all away.

Just gets worse and worse.

Trump says thanks, Democrats.

