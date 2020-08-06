https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/06/morning-greatness-sally-yates-spins-during-judiciary-testimony/

Good Thursday morning.

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:

President Trump delivers remarks on Economic Prosperity in Cleveland, Ohio

The president tours Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant in Clyde, Ohio

President Trump participates in a roundtable with supporters in Bratenahl, Ohio

President Trump delivers remarks at a fundraising committee reception

Sally Q. Yates testified before Senate Judiciary

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) finally did “something” about the RUSSIAN collusion hoax and brought Sally Yates, former deputy attorney general before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer some questions. Yates was the number two person at the Department of Justice while the coup RUSSIA collusion hoax was executed but you would never know it by listening to her answers. There was plenty of blame-shifting, speaking in the passive voice and apparently no one is responsible for anything at the DoJ. Signatures on legal papers, sworn declarations of truth? MEANINGLESS! Yates said that she would have never signed the FISA warrant and one subsequent renewal on Carter Page had she known the FISA papers were not truthful. Who was responsible for verifying the documentation that supported the FISA? One would think Yates would be a little pissed off about this since she was tricked, according to her testimony. She swore under oath the documents were true, doesn’t that mean anything to her? She didn’t seem very upset she had unknowingly abetted a massive civil liberties violation. Notice these bureaucrats don’t care about abuse of their power. And for the record, I don’t believe her that she didn’t know the supporting FISA documentation was a pile of crap. I wish someone would have asked her about any other FISA applications that were rejected before the Steele dossier magically appeared.

Other notable things at the hearing: Yates was not happy with Holy James Comey. “You could use that term [rogue], yes,” said Yates when Graham asked her if Comey had gone rogue. “I was upset that Director Comey didn’t coordinate that with us and acted unilaterally, yes I was.” Comey had decided to send two agents over to the White House to interrogate an unsuspecting Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn but Yates did not agree and instead wanted to inform the White House of the agencies “concern” about Flynn’s call with RUSSIAN ambassador Kislyak. One thing that got lost in the hearing mess was that the agents who interviewed Flynn did not think he was lying about the phone call.

Joel Pollack astutely notes:

Yates claimed falsely that Flynn had lied to FBI agents — a conclusion very much in doubt, given new evidence. She also claimed falsely that he pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI; in fact, he only pleaded guilty once. And she claimed, falsely, that Flynn tried to “neuter” Obama administration sanctions on Russia; in fact, he asked Russia not to escalate. In addition, she testified George Papadopoulos had been a Russian intelligence asset — a false claim she had to walk back.

Another line of questioning that put Yates on the spot focused on whether or not there was legitimate concern (espionage, Logan Act) about the Flynn/Kislyak call. Flynn was the incoming National Security Advisor talking to the RUSSIAN Ambassador. Yates tried to say Flynn was undermining the Obama Administration’s punishment of the RUSSIANS for election interference. But what did Flynn say that would undermine the Obama punishment? He asked the RUSSIANS not to over-retaliate which would box in the new administration. That’s not undermining anything unless the Obama Administration policy was to box in the Trump Administration’s relationship with RUSSIA. (HINT: IT WAS.) Really, the resistance crowd was just upset over a policy difference but they wanted to blow sh*t up on the way out. Because they are patriots.

Here are some good video snips related to the hearing:

Nobody from the Obama Administration wants to take any responsibility for the historic abuse of the FBI and the FISA Court during 2016 & after. And many of the people who facilitated this abuse are STILL on payroll at FBI & DOJ. This is corruption pic.twitter.com/QNnwACgrQC — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 5, 2020

Riots/Protests/Black Lives Matter/War on Cops:

De Blasio Admits NYC Ignored Its Own Permit Process For Black Lives Matter Murals

DC Mayor Let Activists Paint ‘Defund The Police,’ But Cops Arrested Pro-Lifers For Chalk Message. A First Amendment Expert Says That Smacks Of ‘Viewpoint Discrimination’

Kemp signs law granting additional legal protections to police officers

Gee, I wonder why? Amendment to disband Minneapolis police will not appear on November ballot

Oh the humanity! Michelle Obama opens up about ‘low-grade depression’ amid pandemic and racial injustice

81% of Black Americans want police to maintain or increase local presence, poll reveals

FBI says thieves stole safe full of prescription narcotics from Cleveland CVS during George Floyd riots

‘Back the Blue Mural’ outside Tampa police headquarters defaced with red paint, tar

Oprah Coaches White People on How to Navigate ‘Unconscious’ Racism on Apple TV Show

High school student forced to take off Black Lives Matter mask at graduation ceremony, family says

Here Are The Four Portland Teenagers Facing Federal Charges Related To Violent Protests

Coronavirus news:

Twitter temporarily restricted Trump campaign’s ability to tweet over false Covid-19 claims

Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies after 3 negatives: ‘Everything hurt’

Anthony Fauci says family needs security over death threats, continuing harassment

Republican lawmakers say Minnesota mask order violates state law against hiding identity

Rep. Rodney Davis diagnosed with Covid days after warning lawmakers about safety

Yale University student sues over ‘inferior’ online classes during pandemic, seeks tuition refund

The celebrities who have donated to the Black Lives Matter movement

LULZ. Cuomo calls on wealthy New Yorkers to come back to the city: ‘I’ll buy you a drink!’

Mother dies after her cancer is presumed to be coronavirus: report

Los Angeles to cut off water, power to properties hosting large gatherings

COME ON! People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer, CDC says

A lottery prize winner got her check from a robot. Because, pandemic

Serious breakdown in California systems cause inaccurate coronavirus numbers

Other morsels:

White House officials signal coronavirus relief negotiations will cease if an agreement is not reached by Friday

Deutsche Bank turned over Trump financial documents to New York prosecutors

I think they mean “refuses to cooperate” CIA steers clear of Senate Republican probe into Bidens

Biden will no longer deliver convention speech in Milwaukee

China Building Underwater Surveillance Network in South China Sea

3 teens inadvertently jump wall into Mar-a-Lago

11 alleged MS-13 members arrested for sex trafficking 13-year-old girl

Republican operatives are helping Kanye West get on general election ballots

FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at YouTube celebrity Jake Paul’s home

Right. James Clyburn: Trump Intends to Use ‘Emergency Powers’ to be ‘President for Life’

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

