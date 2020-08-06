https://bigleaguepolitics.com/murder-charges-filed-against-suspect-in-chaz-shooting-of-19-year-old-teen/

Journalist Andy Ngo, who has been targeted by ANTIFA thugs for reporting on the group, revealed evidence to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday about the terror group’s violent activity.

Ngo appeared at a hearing convened by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to get to the bottom of the left-wing violence that is sweeping the country. He countered the false narrative pushed by Democrats that ANTIFA is not a terrorist group and has not committed any murders.

.@maziehirono stated numerous times at hearing on antifa today that they’ve killed no one. In 2019, antifa militant Charles Landeros launched attack on school resource officers & got himself killed. Willem van Spronsen firebombed ICE, getting himself killed. Connor Betts killed 9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2020

Democrats refuse to acknowledge the havoc that is being waged in cities by their constituents and are apparently content to let it happen for their own benefit.

Unhinged senator from Oregon calls Portland riots “overwhelmingly peaceful.” pic.twitter.com/hMb3hpTq4T — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 4, 2020

Senator calls Antifa Wall of Moms “courageous.” (BLM activists called them racist). READ: https://t.co/Dyh94iE4qP pic.twitter.com/ZZ2pjzvQvp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 4, 2020

Cruz was not buying their spin and put them in the spotlight for their unwillingness to condemn left-wing domestic terrorism.

Ted Cruz condemns white supremacists agitators, questions why Democrats won’t condemn Antifa. READ: https://t.co/9Y9QBPK1FU pic.twitter.com/zpAKaA6c7r — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 4, 2020

Ngo was eventually given the floor and allowed to set the record straight regarding ANTIFA.

“Antifa has mastered the art of making its violence appear innocuous. For example projectiles that look like water balloons can be filled with chemicals. Small sling shots can be used to project rocks, glass, and ball bearings into police lines. Umbrellas can be fashioned with discreet pocket knives. Powerful handheld lasers can cause serious damage to the eyes,” Ngo said.

“Antifa and its allies have made rioting an art form in Portland. They have access to rich streams of cash flowing from platforms like GoFundMe, Venmo, and CashApp. Any conspirator arrested in Portland is instantly bailed out and ready for the next time of violent protest,” he continued.

“I come to you today for senators of both parties. Antifa’s goal is not only to abolish the criminal justice system, it is to bring down the republic itself. ‘Burn it down,’ they say. But don’t take my word for it. Go read their literature, listen to their chants, and look at their graffiti messages. Portland is the canary in the coal mine for America. Look to my city to see what happens when a group like Antifa is left unchecked,” Ngo added.

Ngo’s full address can be seen here:

TPM’s Andy Ngo testifies in front of Senate Judiciary Subcommittee about Antifa violence. pic.twitter.com/Zt4C3C5hrQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 4, 2020

Big League Politics has reported on the orgy of destruction caused by ANTIFA/Black Lives Matter rioters nationwide:

A driver was reportedly struck with gunfire after being accosted by a Black Lives Matter (BLM) mob in the streets of Provo, Utah. A video has been produced of the scene in which the driver was mobbed by a group of rioters before apparent shots were fired. The driver was eventually able to get through the mob following a terrifying confrontation. Reporter Andy Ngo confirmed that the driver was in fact shot by one of the BLM terrorists… The police are currently investigating the incident and reviewing the footage. They have yet to press charges against any of the BLM rioters. “Several protesters began crowding around the vehicle. A male protester ran to the SUV on the passenger side, pointed a handgun at the driver and shot one round,” said Deputy Chief John Geyerman, Provo PD. They confirmed that one individual fired two shots, and one of the shots struck the driver who suffered non-threatening injuries as a result of the blast. “[A video of the incident] shows that the protester conceals the firearm and continues to protest,” Provo PD announced in a Twitter post. “This same protester later approached another vehicle at 500 North and University Avenue striking and breaking the window with the handgun.” Hootie Hennessey, a BLM supporter who documents the movement on his YouTube page, believes that the rioters went too far in how they attacked the man’s vehicle and shot him. “There is inequality, but the way that the group yesterday goes about inciting change isn’t going to bring the change that they expect,” Hennessey said. “You just don’t fight evil with evil, and that’s what we saw yesterday.”

Cruz’s hearing was a good start but it must be followed with action that puts ANTIFA terror leaders behind bars.

