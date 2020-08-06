https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/must-watch-eugene-residents-confront-black-lives-matter-mob-tell-get-f-neighborhood/

Eugene residents were not in the mood for the Black Lives Matter mob coming to their neighborhood on Thursday night, and it was awesome.

After shouting and taking over the streets in Eugene, Black Lives Matter activists were confronted by patriotic residents who blocked a vehicle that was being used by the militant leftist mob.

The irritated residents also took to the streets in joker masks, a Blue Lives Matter flag and patriotic masks to mock and taunt the leftists.

The patriots also chanted “All Lives Matter,” much to the dismay of the mob.

Counter-protester and BLM megaphone dude clash scene in #Eugene pic.twitter.com/DFQjfDC9jT — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 6, 2020

Eugene was having none of it. pic.twitter.com/6M51yCOzmM — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 6, 2020

