‘My best friends are black! I’m a Democrat!’ Video showing ‘Karen’ as a white, middle-aged, liberal, Hillary supporter is EPIC (watch)

https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/06/my-best-friends-are-black-im-a-democrat-video-showing-karen-as-a-white-middle-aged-liberal-hillary-supporter-is-epic-watch/

‘Karen’ has sort of come and gone in social media because the Left seriously destroyed the dig when they kept using it the wrong way. Nothing destroys a funny insult like the left misusing it over and over and over again. Sort of like when they accuse someone on the Right of being ‘triggered’ or a ‘snowflake.’

It’s like, c’mon man, both of those insults are SOOOOOO 2015.

Luckily, the New Journey PAC took some time to put together a video that explains who and what a ‘Karen’ really is … while also putting in a plug to vote for Trump.

These are REAL WOMEN from REAL VIDEOS.

