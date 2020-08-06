https://justthenews.com/government/local/ny-governor-cuomo-allows-school-reopen-fall?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that schools can reopen in the fall for in-person learning, leaving districts to determine their own curriculum.

The governor’s decision will allow schools to reopen in regions where the average rate of positive tests is below 5 percent, according to The New York Times.

New York had the highest infection rate among U.S. states at the start of the pandemic.

Schools across the country closed classrooms during the start of the pandemic and moved to online learning.

