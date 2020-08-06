https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/new-york-ag-make-major-announcement-deutsche-bank-turns-trump-financial-docs/

Letitia James

New York State Attorney General Letitia James will be making a “major national announcement” at 11:30 AM ET on Thursday after Deutsche Bank turned over Trump’s financial documents.

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. subpoenaed Trump’s financial records from Deutsche Bank last year.

According to reports, the documents may show evidence of fraud and “hush payments” made to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump (not a crime).

Syracuse.com reported:

TRENDING: “Why the Hell Would I Take a Test?… Are You a Junkie?” – Joe Biden Lashes Out Black Reporter, Asks if He’s a Junkie After He Is Asked if He’ll Take Cognitive Test (VIDEO)

New York State Attorney General Letitia James will make a “major national announcement” today. The NY AG released a statement saying she’ll speak from her office at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, but offered no other details. Some reports suggest James’ announcement will be related to New York state investigations into President Donald Trump’s businesses. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Deutsche Bank has turned over Trump’s financial records after the Manhattan District Attorney’s office issued a subpoena last year.

President Trump said on Monday that the New York DA’s investigation is a “continuation of the witch hunt.”

“They failed with Mueller,” he told reporters at the White House. “They failed with everything. They failed with Congress. They failed at every stage of the game. This has been going on for three and a half, four years.”

Letitia James threatened President Trump shortly after she was elected the Attorney General of New York State.

“Oh, we’re definitely going to sue him. We’re going to be a real pain in the ass. He’s going to know my name personally,” Letitia James told a reporter in November of 2018.

DEVELOPING…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

