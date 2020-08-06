https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/510864-new-york-attorney-general-sues-to-dissolve-the-national-rifle

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Thursday announced a lawsuit that aims to dissolve the National Rifle Association (NRA), alleging that the powerful pro-gun interest group violated state law governing nonprofit organizations, contributing to a loss of more $64 million over three years.

The civil suit alleges that the NRA and four of its top officials diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission and instituted “a culture of self-dealing, mismanagement and negligent oversight.”

“As today’s complaints lays out, we found that the NRA […] fostered a culture of noncompliance and disregard for internal controls that led to the waste and loss of millions of assets and contributed to the NRA’s current deteriorated financial state,” James said during a press conference.

James alleged that the four defendants named in the lawsuit used the nonprofit organization as their “personal piggy bank.”

Among the defendants are executive vice president Wayne LaPierre, as well as the group’s former treasurer, chief of staff and general counsel.

Legal experts said the suit was a major setback for the NRA and could even lead to the shuttering of the nation’s leading gun rights group.

“The NY Attorney General has already brought down the Trump Foundation, and now it is targeting the NRA,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor and Second Amendment expert at UCLA. “If the allegations are true, Wayne LaPierre has been using the NRA as his personal piggy bank.”

NRA President Carolyn Meadows said the organization would prevail in fighting the lawsuit.

“This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend,” Meadows said.

