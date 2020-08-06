https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/4842634/

New York state’s Democratic attorney general is suing the National Rifle Association with the aim of dissolving the 148-year-old organization.

Attorney General Letitia James alleges senior NRA leaders “used millions upon millions from NRA reserves for personal use” and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employees, Reuters reported.

James told reporters the NRA “has operated as a breeding ground for greed, abuse and brazen illegality.”

“The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law,” she said in a statement.

The iconic organization, she charged, failed to comply with its own internal policies as well as state and federal law.

The complaint alleges the personal use of funds included trips to the Bahamas, private jets and expensive meals costing the non-profit $64 million. As a result, a surplus in NRA’s balance sheet was turned into a deficit.

NRA: ‘Baseless, premeditated attack’

In a statement, NRA President Carolyn Meadows called the lawsuit “a baseless, premeditated attack.”

She said the state’s ultimate target is Second Amendment rights.

“You could have set your watch by it: the investigation was going to reach its crescendo as we move into the 2020 election cycle,” Meadows said.

“It’s a transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda. This has been a power grab by a political opportunist – a desperate move that is part of a rank political vendetta. Our members won’t be intimidated or bullied in their defense of political and constitutional freedom.”

Meadows vowed the NRA “will not shrink from this fight – we will confront it and prevail.” ​

Fox News reported the NRA has filed a countersuit seeking a court declaration that the organization are following state not-for-profit law.

The countersuit also alleges James is targeting the NRA for its political positions, violating the organization’s free speech rights.

“The New York Democratic Party seeks to harass, defund and dismantle the NRA because of what it believes and what it says,” the countersuit alleges. “Only this Court can stop it.”

AG: Nothing to do with Trump

The New York AG’s suit is against the NRA as a whole and four senior executives, including its longtime leader, Wayne LaPierre, the executive vice-president.

The attorney general for Washington, D.C., also has filed suit against the NRA and its foundation alleging misuse of charitable funds.

At a press conference, James denied the suit was motivated by the NRA’s support for President Trump.

She said in a statement the NRA’s “influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets.”

Reuters noted the NRA is subject to New York law because it is registered as a non-profit in the state, where it conducts most of its financial transactions.

Its national headquarters is in Fairfax, Virginia, about 20 miles west of Washington, D.C.

New York state previously took legal action against NRA-branded insurance policies sold to gun owners.

Currently, the NRA is suing the state for closing gun stores under an executive order to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

