https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/nra-files-lawsuit-new-york-state-attorney-general-letitia-james/

Letitia James

The National Rifle Association (NRA) on Thursday announced a lawsuit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

Letitia James on Thursday said her office is seeking an order to dissolve the NRA in its entirety during a press conference.

The investigation into the NRA began in 2019.

Letitia James said the NRA was serving as a personal piggy bank for Wayne LaPierre, the Chief Executive of the NRA.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Says That Black People All Think the Same ‘With Some Notable Exceptions’ (VIDEO)

Wayne LaPierre allegedly “spent more than $3.6 million on luxury black car services and travel consultants in the last two years,” according to Letitia James.

The NRA slammed Letitia James in a statement early Thursday afternoon.

(1/3) NRA PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO NY AG: This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend. You could have set your watch by it: the investigation was going to reach its crescendo as… — NRA (@NRA) August 6, 2020

Later Thursday, the NRA announced a lawsuit against Letitia James.

The Daily Caller reported:

The National Rifle Association (NRA) announced Thursday that they are suing New York Attorney General Letitia James. The complaint was in response to a lawsuit filed earlier Thursday morning by the attorney general against the organization. The NRA also alleged that James’ predecessor, former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, warned the NRA that “key Democratic actors” were putting pressure on the Attorney General’s office “to pursue the NRA for purely political purposes.” “In a telephone call to Tom King, an NRA director, in late 2017, Schneiderman emphasized that while he opposed the NRA’s positions on the Second Amendment, he felt troubled by recent, extraordinary pressures being placed on his office by powerful political interests,” the lawsuit said. “As stated in the complaint, I was privately warned by then NYAG Eric Schneiderman that Governor Cuomo was engineering an attack on the NRA,” King said in a statement. “I was told Cuomo would use every resource to pursue his lifelong dream of defeating the NRA, and an ‘investigation’ of our Association was on the horizon.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

