The NRA responded to Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s renewed push to ban “assault weapons” by telling him to “come and take it.”

On August 4, 2020, Breitbart News reported Biden tweeted, “As president, I’ll take on the powerful gun lobby to pass universal background checks, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and close loopholes to keep guns out of dangerous hands. We can and will end our gun violence epidemic.”

On August 5, 2020, Biden tweeted, “Weapons of war have no place in our communities. When I was a senator, I took on the @NRA and secured a 10-year ban on assault weapons — and as president, I’ll ban these weapons again.”

We noted that Chicago has de facto universal background checks and the Chicago area is under a Cook County “assault weapons” ban, which includes a ban on “high capacity” magazines.

Yet murders in July 2020 were up 139 percent over murders in July 2019.

The NRA responded to Biden’s “assault weapons” ban push by tweeting, “Joe and his supporters fear-monger using words like “assault weapon” to describe America’s most popular home defense rifle – the AR-15 – or ‘AR-14’ to Joe.”

The NRA added, “Joe – We’ll say it real slow. Come and Take It.”

