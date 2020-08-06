https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nra-trump-millions-wisconsin/2020/08/06/id/980870

The National Rifle Association is set to spend “tens of millions of dollars” to push for President Donald Trump’s reelection and press for other candidates who support gun rights.

Jason Ouimet, who oversees the NRA’s political action committee, disclosed the NRA’s election efforts in an interview with The Washington Free Beacon posted Thursday.

The group plans to focus its attention on the swing states of Arizona, Colorado, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

“We’ll be in those places at every level,” Ouimet said.

The message will be: A President Joe Biden and Democratic Senate is a threat to gun owners, according to the Beacon.

The group spent $50 million in the 2016 election. But its fundraising efforts have been hampered this year due to the coronavirus.

“We’ll spend tens of millions of dollars,” Ouimet said. “Will it be $50 million? I don’t know. We got shut down from doing any of that level of fundraising. Yeah, that has an impact on us just the same way it has an impact on everybody else. Does it mean that we’re not going to be effective? Does it mean that we’re not going to play? No.

“We’ve got a massive grassroots army, a massive grassroots army. They’re not paid for by any one person or any group of billionaires.

“We’re confident that we’ll be able to mobilize them and get them out there and they’ll be excited to do it.”

Speaking to the NRA last year, the president had vowed to fight for gun rights and implored members of the group to rally behind his reelection bid.

