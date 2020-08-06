https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/nyc-mayor-says-fair-weather-friends-fled-city-will-replaced-others/

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) – He’s not impressed.

NYC Mayor de Blasio was not pleased to hear that the state was not open to taxing the ultra-wealthy New Yorkers who fled the city amid the coronavirus pandemic to their homes in the Hamptons, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

He derided those COVID-19 émigrés as “fair-weather friends.”

“This city is for New Yorkers who live here, who work here and fight to stay here,” Hizzoner said. “There are some who are fair-weather friends. We must build our policy around all New Yorkers.”

The mayor’s response was in sharp contrast to Cuomo who pleaded with billionaire types to return to the city and state.

“I literally talk to people all day long who are now in their Hamptons house who also lived here (NYC), said Cuomo earlier this week “And I say, ‘You got to come back!”

