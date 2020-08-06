https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/obama-appointed-judge-dismisses-house-gop-lawsuit-pelosis-proxy-voting-system/

Judge Rudolph Contreras

Obama-appointed federal judge Rudolph Contreras on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) against Speaker Pelosi that challenged the constitutionality of her proxy voting system.

Judge Contreras ruled that the House has “absolute immunity from civil suit” under the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution and tossed the lawsuit.

In May the House held its first ‘proxy vote’ since Congress first met in 1789 and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sued to stop the constitutional abomination.

Pelosi previously argued: “The House’s position that remote voting by proxy during a pandemic is fully consistent with the Constitution is supported by expert legal analyses.”

71 Democrats voted ‘by proxy’ in its first vote since adoption of its party-line rule!

ONE Democrat in Maryland voted SEVEN TIMES on legislation in Congress in May.

Kevin McCarthy said proxy voting in the House is a “dereliction of its duty by its members.”

“The Constitution of the United States spells it out many times. Congress must physically assemble and hold a quorum in order to conduct the People’s business,” Kevin McCarthy said.

In late June Pelosi unilaterally extended her unconstitutional proxy voting scheme for another 45 days.

This is pure lawlessness and unprecedented corruption from Pelosi and Obama Judge Contreras.

