Can we just admit that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is NOT well?

On his journey back to the mainstream media circuit, he snapped at CBS News’ Errol Barnett simply asking if he’s ever taken a cognitive test.

“When [President Trump] asked in June if you’d been tested for cognitive decline, you responded that you’re constantly tested, in effect because you’re in situations like this on the campaign trail. But please clarify, specifically, have you taken a cognitive test?” Barnett asked Biden.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on man! That’s like saying before you got on this program, did you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not? What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?” Biden responded.

And it got even more insane from there.

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales, host of “News and Why it Matters,” reacts to “Oh no, Joe!” Biden’s latest bizarre behavior:

