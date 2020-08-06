https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/ohio-gov-dewine-tests-negative-covid-19-just-hours-after-testing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office says Republican governor has tested negative for COVID-19, just hours after announcing that he had tested positive for the virus.

DeWine on Thursday announced a positive coronavirus test result ahead of a visit by President Trump in Ohio. The governor said the test was part of a “standard protocol” applied to anyone who is scheduled to meet the president in person.

Yet later in the day, the governor’s office announced on Twitter that, “in a second COVID-19 test administered today in Columbus,” the governor “tested negative.”

The governor’s office said the initial positive result was drawn from an antigen test, while the subsequent negative result came from a PCR test. The latter test “is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus,” the office said.

“We feel confident in the results” of the second test, DeWine’s office continued, adding that the state government “will be working with the manufacturer [of the antigen test] to have a better understanding of how the discrepancy between these two tests could have occurred.”

After his positive test, DeWine said he would be quarantining himself for two weeks at home per public health recommendations. It is unclear if he will still be quarantining following the negative result.

