https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/ohio-gov-dewine-tests-positive-coronavirus/

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) announced Thursday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus. DeWine, 73, was screened for the virus in anticipation of meeting President Trump for a jobs event at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio later today. Lt. Gov. John Husted tested negative. DeWine’s office said he has no symptoms, nor does his wife, Fran. Trump will also attend a campaign fundraiser in Cleveland.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, official photo.

Statement:

Governor DeWine has tested positive for #COVID19. He has no symptoms at this time. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/WnkmoGxR2m — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 6, 2020

DeWine’s handling of the coronavirus has brought praise for early actions to contain the virus but also condemnation for broad restrictions that treated urban hotspots and lightly infected rural areas the same. DeWine has since gone to a county by county targeting of hotspots, however he issued a statewide mask mandate last month.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Says That Black People All Think the Same ‘With Some Notable Exceptions’ (VIDEO)

Last week DeWine successfully persuaded the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to reverse a ban on prescribing hydroxychloroquine for treatment of the coronavirus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

