Governor DeWine

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) tested negatives for Coronavirus Thursday evening after testing positive for the virus earlier in the day.

DeWine announced earlier Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he had no symptoms.

The 73-year-old governor was tested for the virus in anticipation of meeting President Trump for a jobs event at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio.

A second test for Covid-19 turned up negative.

“In a second COVID-19 test administered today in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine has tested negative for COVID-19,” the governor’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday evening. “First Lady Fran DeWine and staff members have also all tested negative.”

UPDATE: In a second COVID-19 test administered today in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine has tested negative for COVID-19. First Lady Fran DeWine and staff members have also all tested negative. pic.twitter.com/0Ixap90mJg — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 7, 2020

The second test was a PCR test which “is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus,” while the one administered earlier Thursday was an antigen test.

“We do not have much experience with antigen tests here in Ohio. We will be working with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of how the discrepancy between these two tests could have occurred,” DeWine said in a tweet.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the direction of medical professionals, the Governor and First Lady plan on having another PCR test on Saturday,” DeWine’s office added. “Results of these tests will also be released.”

The PCR test is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus. The PCR tests for the Governor, First Lady, and staff were run twice. They came back negative the first time and came back negative when they were run on a second diagnostic platform. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 7, 2020

