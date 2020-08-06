https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/510875-ohio-governor-tests-positive-for-covid-19

DeWine (R) tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday ahead of President Trump's visit to the state.

DeWine was tested as part of the required protocol before meeting Trump at the airport in Cleveland. The governor will return to Columbus and plans to quarantine at his home for 14 days, his office said.

The governor currently has no symptoms for the disease, according to a release from his office. The governor also tweeted from his personal account noting his positive test results.

“As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days,” he wrote.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took a COVID-19 test before his plans to greet Trump and has tested negative.

DeWine’s positive test was announced around 12:45 p.m., shortly after Trump left the White House to travel to Ohio.

White House spokesman Judd Deere tweeted later that Trump wished DeWine a “speedy and full recovery” and commended the governor for the job he is doing in Ohio.

–This report was updated at 1:04 p.m.

