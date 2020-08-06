https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/06/old-news-cnn-shines-a-spotlight-on-those-iowa-teachers-who-sent-their-own-obituaries-to-the-governor/

It was just a few weeks ago when Newsweek ran a piece on Texas teachers who were writing their wills as the state prepared to reopen schools in the fall. And as Twitchy reported Wednesday, teachers in New York decided to forego social distancing and instead participate in a march in which they dragged prop coffins and a guillotine.

On July 30, The Hill ran a piece on Iowa teachers who were writing their own obituaries and sending them to Gov. Kimberly Reynolds in the hope that she’d change her stance of reopening schools in the fall.

Now CNN has picked up on the story; we certainly are seeing teachers get a lot of press for these stunts involving only a handful of people:

CNN must have thought it was important to share.

Solid point.

Wonder if any of these teachers marched in Black Lives Matter protests or if they stayed inside out of fear of contracting COVID?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...