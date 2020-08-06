https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/one-way-another-corrupt-judge-emmet-sullivan-soon-off-general-flynn-case/

Corrupt and Crazy Judge Emmet Sullivan is in a bind. It looks like one way or another the Deep State judge will soon be off the General Flynn case.

It looks like Judge Emmet Sullivan will soon be removed from the General Flynn case. It almost appears inevitable. Techno Fog tweeted this yesterday:

Flynn update – DC Court of Appeals requests the parties be prepared to address at oral argument: 1) Whether Judge Sullivan should disqualify himself for perceived impartiality; and 2) If Sullivan should disqualify himself as a party to the proceeding. pic.twitter.com/2cqmA8WhqR — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 5, 2020

It looks like his peers in the corrupt DC appeals court have come to a couple of conclusions. One possibility is corrupt Judge Sullivan would disqualify himself for his perceived impartiality in the Flynn case. No doubt the Judge is disturbed and possibly insane. Never has the court had to deal with the crazy actions of this corrupt judge. His actions not to throw this case out are an abomination of the justice system.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Says That Black People All Think the Same ‘With Some Notable Exceptions’ (VIDEO)

The other possibility is that the judge will be deemed not biased and able to proceed, in which case Judge Emmet Sullivan will have to be removed from the case due to a bias and another judge would have to take over.

Although, it looks like we may soon see Judge Sullivan no longer on the case, there are more corrupt judges in DC. So this charade of justice is not over yet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

