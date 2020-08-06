https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/law-enforcement-officers-not-stormtroopers-gestapo-thugs-dhs-secretary-chad-wolf-blasts-democrat-leader-pelosi-video/

Chad Wolf, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security and Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Strategy, Policy, and Plans, testified bafore the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday.

In his opening remarks the DHS Secretary took a swipe at Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi who recently compared federal agents to Nazi storm troopers.

Pelosi compared federal agents to Nazi storm troopers in a tweet in July.

Chad Wolf took a swipe at Pelosi and her outrageous remarks today.

Chad Wolf: “Our federal agents are not storm troopers, the Gestapo or thugs.”

[embedded content]