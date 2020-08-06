https://justthenews.com/government/congress/congressional-and-white-house-negotiators-spend-another-long-night-failing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Overnight negotiations between the White House and Democratic congressional leaders failed to result in an agreement on a fourth coronavirus stimulus package.

The roughly two weeks of negotiations have stalled, with enhanced unemployment and other benefits in earlier stimulus packages having expired July 31.

Member of Congress have left Capitol Hill for the weekend and are not scheduled to return before Monday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after a three-hour meeting Thursday evening that they’d come together on some smaller points in the deal but trillions of dollars apart on the larger issues.

It is unclear whether they will meet on Friday.

Congressional Republicans are steadfast about passing another roughly $3 trillion package, saying it should be smaller, not larger, than the previous one.

Meanwhile, the White House is reportedly finalizing a series of executive orders designed to halt evictions and students loan payments and extend enhanced unemployment insurance – provisions in earlier measures.

“I think for those that are suffering, they should be asking … the Democrats in the House and the Senate: Why have you failed to meet the needs that we have so rightly expressed?” Meadows said Thursday night.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday night that he would keep the Senate in session “unless and until the Democrats demonstrate they will never let an agreement materialize.”

Despite McConnell’s decision, many Senators went back to their home states for the weekend, saying they would return immediately if a deal happens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

