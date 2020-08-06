https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/oprah-winfrey

Pat and Jeffy discussed Oprah Winfrey’s recent special about white people, whiteness, and white privilege on Thursday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed.” During Oprah’s discussion, one panelist named Seth told Oprah he must be racist because he’d never been actively anti-racist.

Pat explained that if we don’t stand up to this kind of rhetoric, we will be sorry.

“I’m sick of it,” he said. Watch the clip for the full story.

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

